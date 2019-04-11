Henrico forum tackles teenagers’ safety on social media

HENRICO COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Real talk and hard dialogue were exchanged among school and community leaders about the dangers of social media.
Parents and teens showed up in numbers Wednesday evening for a public forum, called “No Filter,” at Deep Run High School discussing how social media posts could come back to haunt a person.
A panel of experts from school administrators to college admissions counselors and even the Commonwealth’s Attorney were on hand to lay out the facts.
"We’re trying to protect them. Really this whole thing is about safety,” said parent organizer Denise Shafer.
Safety over ever-growing platforms of social media.
"If you post things in your career, you can lose your job. What does the law look like? Sending certain pictures on the Internet or on social media is illegal,” she said.
That’s why the Deep Run’s Parent Teacher Student Organization hosted the event.
"A lot of kids know this stuff but when they get onto the platform and when they go out with their friends in a social gathering, everything goes downhill from there,” said 10th grader Kaashif Ahmed.
Call it a refresher course or a wake-up call, even for parents.
“Parents, you all should know exactly every profile that your child has. You should be able to have access to what is shared on those profiles, and I mean every profile,” Prosecutor Shannon Taylor said.
She says that includes the aliases or alter egos many young people have on social media.
Taylor also wants minors to know they could be charged with a crime from sharing suggestive photos. She gave an example of a teenage girl sharing a naughty image with a male friend.
"Not only can the girl be charged technically with producing child pornography…but the young man who thinks it’s cool to send it to his five buddies can be held accountable for child pornography, and those are felonies,” Taylor said.
Organizers say it’s not about scaring people from using social media, but being wise about little decisions that can have big impacts later.
"There's a lot of stuff I learned, a lot of consequences I learned,” Ahmed said.
An admissions counselor from the University of Richmond told the crowd they often get tips about derogatory social media posts which causes them to investigate. Some of those tips have led to a student being denied admission.
