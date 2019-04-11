Forecast: Gorgeous Thursday, then clouds and rain arrive for the weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Thursday will continue our beautiful Spring weather trend, with shower chance increasing beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high: 70.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Rain could hold off until after sunset. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40% during the day, going higher at night.)
SATURDAY: Showers likely and maybe a thunderstorm. Best chance in the morning but showers could linger into the early afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Morning Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially late in the day, then thunderstorms likely evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Lows upper 50s, highs near 70. (Morning Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Lows upper 40s. Highs mid 70s
