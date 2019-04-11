Fiery Nottoway County crash leaves 2 dead

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead.
Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at West Courthouse Road on Thursday morning, around 5:51 a.m.
The trooper’s investigation found that a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on West Courthouse Road when it crossed the center of the roadway, running off the road left.
The vehicle then struck a ditch line, a tree and caught on fire.
The adult driver and adult front seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Remains have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination, and identification.
The crash remains under investigation.
