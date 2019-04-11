Chesterfield police officers wearing new uniforms

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Some Chesterfield police officers are wearing different uniforms. After 36 years of green, over 500 officers are getting new black uniforms.
Since 1983, Chesterfield Police have worn mostly green polyester-wool blend uniforms. The uniforms were adopted during Prohibition when police used to sneak up on moonshining stills in the woods.
“We’re very proud of our agency’s heritage, but a lot has changed since Prohibition and since 1983,” said Col. Jeffrey S. Katz.
Katz said patrol officers will now have an alternative uniform option, one that improves wearability and availability. Instead of waiting 3 to 7 months to replace a uniform, 95% of uniforms orders will be replaced within 30 days.
“This new uniform is more durable and breathable. It’s water repellant and machine washable,” said Katz.
The classic uniforms aren’t going away. They will still be used for administrative and dress uniforms.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.