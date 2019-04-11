Biggest piece of Spotsylvania solar farm approved

At 5,200 acres, the approved Site A constitutes more than 80 percent of the 6,350-acre expanse that the project’s developer and operator, Utah-based sPower, has planned for the Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center. Of that area, 3,500 acres will be disturbed, with the remainder serving as buffers, resource protection areas and wildlife corridors. It is also expected to generate 400 of the 500 megawatts that the facility will generate when fully operating.