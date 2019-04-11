Biggest piece of Spotsylvania solar farm approved

After months of deliberation, the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night approved a special use permit for the largest piece of a planned solar farm that, if built as proposed, would be the biggest on the East Coast.
The supervisors, who split 5-2 on the vote, with Chairman Paul Trampe and Courtland District Supervisor David Ross opposing, offered no comments on their decision at the meeting. Greg Benton, the supervisor who represents the Livingston district where the facility will be located, put forward the motion for approval.
While the board deferred its decision on the two remaining pieces of the proposal, known as Sites B and C, until Thursday, their Tuesday night vote signaled their overall embrace of the project, which has been fought tooth and nail by some residents of a neighboring gated community.
At 5,200 acres, the approved Site A constitutes more than 80 percent of the 6,350-acre expanse that the project’s developer and operator, Utah-based sPower, has planned for the Spotsylvania Solar Energy Center. Of that area, 3,500 acres will be disturbed, with the remainder serving as buffers, resource protection areas and wildlife corridors. It is also expected to generate 400 of the 500 megawatts that the facility will generate when fully operating.
“This really is going to be a marquee project, not only for Spotsylvania, but for an entire industry,” sPower CEO Ryan Creamer told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
