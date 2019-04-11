April 11, 1945: The U.S. Army liberates Buchenwald concentration camp

NEAR WEIMAR, GERMANY (WWBT) - On this date 74 years ago, the American Third Army liberated the Buchenwald concentration camp, a camp often judged second only to Auschwitz in the horrors it imposed on its prisoners.
In expectation of liberation, starved and emaciated prisoners stormed the watchtowers, seizing control of the camp. Later that afternoon, U.S. forces entered Buchenwald. Soldiers from the 6th Armored Division found more than 21,000 people in the camp, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Among those saved by the Americans was Elie Wiesel, who would go on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.
Reports say that as American forces closed in on the Nazi concentration camp, Gestapo headquarters at Weimar telephoned the camp administration to announce that it was sending explosives to blow up any evidence of the camp – including its inmates.
What the Gestapo did not know was that the camp administrators had already fled in fear of the Allies. A prisoner answered the phone and informed headquarters that explosives would not be needed, as the camp had already been blown up, which, of course, was not true.
