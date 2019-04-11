Animal Control searching for exotic cat on the loose in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WWBT) - Animal Control is searching for an exotic cat in the Shore Drive area of Virginia Beach.
The 2-feet-tall cat, Rocky, was last spotted in the 2300 block of Shore Drive at First Landing State Park on Wednesday morning, WAVY reports.
Rocky’s owner has been located, according to Virginia Beach Animal Control.
According to the post, Rocky has been missing from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, since October. The cat wears a GPS tracking collar, but the batteries have died since he’s been missing.
Animal Control said Rocky is used to being around dogs, people and children, but he will hunt small mammals and birds.
Animal Control officials confirmed there is a plan in place to catch Rocky, and the owner will be traveling to Virginia Beach to help.
Anyone with information on Rocky’s whereabouts should call Animal Control at 757-385-5000.
