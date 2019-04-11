2 adults, child escape Henrico townhouse fire

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Two adults and a child are being assisted by the Red Cross after their townhouse caught fire late Wednesday night, Henrico Fire officials say.
Just after 11 p.m., firefighters responded to the 300 block of Bernie Court and found smoke coming from a home in the middle of the row of townhomes. The family was already outside.
Firefighters searched the home for people or pets and extinguished the fire before it could spread to other homes.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in only 11 minutes and no one was injured. A cause is still under investigation.
