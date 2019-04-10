14-year-old Powhatan girl reported missing

14-year-old Powhatan girl reported missing
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 10, 2019 at 2:03 PM EDT - Updated April 10 at 2:33 PM

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - A 14-year-old is missing from Powhatan County, and officials believe she could be with a Richmond man.

Allison Gordillo-Osorio, 14, left her home sometime between 10 p.m. April 9 and 7 a.m. April 10.

Gordillo-Osorio is Latina and has straight black hair with red highlights on the ends. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 125 pounds. A name is tattooed on her right forearm.

It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

She may be with a male who goes by “RJ” and lives in Richmond. She also has ties to northern Virginia.

Anyone with information should contact Powhatan County Public Safety at (804) 598-5656.

Allison Gordillo-Osorio. ((Source: Powhatan County Sheriff's Office))

