WATCH: Video shows power pole crash onto SUV

TUKWILA, Wash. (KCPQ/Tribune/CNN) - New, terrifying video shows the moment a power pole came crashing onto car in Washington State.
Last Friday, 26 poles came crashing down in a cascading effect in Tukwila.
A couple inside the SUV were trapped inside for about an hour with power lines all around them.
Workers are still repairing and replacing all the damage left behind.
Utility crews have no idea what cause the poles to crash.
Seattle City Light says it is committed to finding out what caused the poles to go down.
A nearby high school lost power – which included their phones and internet. However, the students were back in school on Monday – with lights but without internet.
All 26 fallen poles were taken away as evidence.
The poles will be inspected by a third-party independent investigator.
