Virginia is pursuing universal broadband coverage

Gov. Ralph Northam has set a goal of bringing universal broadband coverage to the state within 10 years.
A not-so-minor hiccup: State officials say they don’t know for sure where people currently have access to coverage and where they don’t because the big internet service providers won’t tell them, calling it proprietary information.
“If you’re building infrastructure, you need to know where you’re doing it,” says Northam’s broadband czar, Evan Feinman. “But no regulatory body requires them to disclose it and they simply decline.”
As a result, the state can only estimate the number of households and businesses without coverage — a figure they put at about 660,000.
