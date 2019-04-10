Victim knocked unconscious after assault at VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The VCU Police Department says a victim was knocked unconscious after an assault on Tuesday afternoon on the Monroe Park Campus.
Police received the call around 2:30 p.m. for the assault in the 900 block of West Grace Street.
The assailant was wearing a dark colored shirt, red pants and tan shoes at the time of the incident.
Police say he left the scene in a light blue Ford SUV with a dent on the passenger side. The vehicle had a license plate of VGM-4853.
Anyone with information is asked to call VCU Poilce at 804-828-1196 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
