Traffic deaths decreased in 2018, but DUI, pedestrian deaths rose

(WWBT) - For the first time since 2014, traffic deaths decreased in Virginia.
According to data released by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 819 people were killed in crashes in 2018, down from 843 in 2017.
The record low for the state was recorded in 2014 when 700 people were killed.
Despite the drop, several categories saw increases in related deaths, including crashes involving alcohol, teen drivers and pedestrians.
Motorcycle deaths dropped from 107 to 88, and unrestrained motorist deaths dropped from 308 to 298.
There was also a big drop in deaths related to distracted drivers, but the DMV said a change in the way those deaths are recorded was a factor in the disparity.
There were 30 more people killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2018 than the previous year and nine more pedestrians killed across the state.
You can see the full report from the DMV here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.