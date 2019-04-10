Students complain of mold near food at Henrico middle school

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a hard meal to swallow for the students at Elko Middle School in Henrico.
“He said ‘mom, this is the bag that our breakfast was given to us in,’” Tiffany Perry said.
Perry’s son, Dominique Johnson, took a photo Tuesday morning of one of several bags with mold in it used to carry food for students.
“Even though the sandwiches are individually wrapped - it’s still mold. Now everything that’s in the bag is exposed to the mold,” Perry said.
The picture was posted on social media and now has been shared over 200 times.
“First of all, I was disturbed because it’s mold and that can be a risk for the staff and the students,” Perry said.
The middle school student said when some students started complaining, some teachers ignored the issue.
“'If you have a problem with it then you can eat at home or don’t eat at all,'” Dominique said teachers told the students.
“He said the teacher told him to either eat the breakfast or sit down. I immediately got on the phone and called the school administrators to see what was the issue,” Perry said.
A representative for the Henrico School system released the following statement in regards to the incident:
We are aware of this morning’s issue at Elko Middle and have taken measures to prevent the situation from occurring in the future.
The mold was actually on a shopping bag style tote that is used to distribute pre-packaged, sealed breakfast items to students each day. The food itself was not moldy and was never in direct contact with the bag. Once School Nutrition Services was made aware of the issue, a field supervisor responded immediately. All totes have been discarded and will be replaced with cleanable bins.
However, student’s say something different.
“The juice is not like regular juice boxes, they are the one ones you bite into and then drink," Dominique said.
"It indicates it’s in the bag and the kids have to put their mouths on the container the mold is in,” Perry said.
The mold issue didn’t sit well with students.
“(There were) people throwing their food away and they didn’t even want to touch the bag,” Dominique said.
School officials said when School Nutrition services learned of what happened a field supervisor was sent to the school.
“This is not anything that just happened overnight. This mold is built up and bad,” Perry said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.