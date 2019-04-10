Road closures, ‘no parking’ zones issued for 20th Annual Monument Avenue 10K

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several road closures and “No Parking” zones will be in effect starting tomorrow, April 11, for the Monument Avenue 10K.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday morning with the Virginia 529 Kids Run, followed by the Monument Avenue 10K at 8:30 a.m.
The only road closure going into effect tomorrow is North Laurel Street between West Franklin Street and Cathedral Place. Additional road closures will go into effect early Friday morning.
Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Staples Mill Road during the race.
A portion of several main roads will also be closed during the event, including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street and Lombardy Street.
Visit the Richmond Police Department website for a complete list of closures and “No Parking” zones.
