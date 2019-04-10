Plan ahead to avoid traffic trouble on race day

(WWBT) - The only drivers battling each other for position for this weekend should be on the track at Richmond Raceway.
With heavy traffic expected due to the race, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is anticipating cars jockeying for position and drivers getting heated, and hopes to avoid “the big one” and prevent rubbing among cars that don’t have giant numbers and lots of ads.
Drivers attending the races this weekend are urged to not boogity boogity boogity through congested areas and plan ahead to avoid trading paint with other motorists.
The sheriff’s office said Meadowbridge Road is expected to be congested all day Friday and Saturday for the races. Friday’s race, the ToyotaCare 205, starts at 7 p.m. The Toyota Owners 400 starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The exits for Chamberlayne Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike are recommended for those using I-295 rather than the Meadowbrdige Road exit.
Also, drivers are advised to use Shady Grove Road instead of Atlee Road on race days.
Deputies will be on hand to monitor traffic and provide direction when needed.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.