Norfolk IKEA location opens Wednesday

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - If you’ve been thinking about new kitchen cabinets or modular living room furniture you have to assemble yourself, you now have a new place to find it. The long-awaited IKEA store in Norfolk will open its doors with fanfare on Wednesday.
The Swedish furniture company first announced the Norfolk store in 2016. At the time it was slated to open in 2018, but was reportedly delayed until this spring because it had taken longer to design the store than first thought.
This is Virginia’s second IKEA store. The first is located just off Interstate 95, at Potomac Mills in Woodbridge.
Wednesday’s grand opening event includes special gifts for the first 1,000 adults and first 200 children in line by 8 a.m. There will also be chances to win gift cards, ranging from $250 to $1,000.
