NextGen Virginia urges college students to vote

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NextGen Virginia hosted a Youth Vote Day of Action to talk to students about how they can get involved in the crucial state legislative races this year Wednesday.
Across the state, NextGen took to college campuses to remind young voters they can play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of these critical races.
Young Virginians helped re-elect Sen. Tim Kaine and elect Democrats in three Congressional districts previously held by Republicans.
This year, NextGen Virginia remains committed to organizing young people on college campuses and in communities for the 2019 legislative elections, fighting to expand access to the ballot box, and advocating for progressive change.
