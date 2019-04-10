News to know for April 10: Car crashes into trees; mold near food at school; assault at VCU

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - You’ve made it halfway through the week! And the weather is perfect for lunch outside or an afternoon stroll!
Here’s a look at today’s top headlines:
Two people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday with minor injuries after a car ran off Route 460 and crashed into trees.
There’s no word on what caused the crash.
Students at Elko Middle School have complained about moldy bags that carry food for students.
Perry’s son, Dominique Johnson, took a photo Tuesday morning of one of several bags with mold in it used to carry food for students.
“Even though the sandwiches are individually wrapped - it’s still mold. Now everything that’s in the bag is exposed to the mold,” Perry said.
The VCU Police Department says a victim was knocked unconscious after an assault on Tuesday afternoon on the Monroe Park Campus.
Police received the call around 2:30 p.m. for the assault in the 900 block of West Grace Street.
No suspects have been named.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on a project to improve the interchange from Belvidere Street to I-95 south/I-64 east in the City of Richmond.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the VDOT Central Office Auditorium, located at 1221 East Broad St.
University of Virginia fans showed up in droves to celebrate the team winning the NCAA National Championship title as soon as they stepped foot off of the bus, some players even stuck around to sign autographs.
"We’ve waited a long time for this day,” Kevin Key, Jr. said.
If you’ve been thinking about new kitchen cabinets or modular living room furniture you have to assemble yourself, you now have a new place to find it.
The long-awaited IKEA store in Norfolk will open its doors with fanfare on Wednesday.
Following a warning issued by Fisher-Price, the American Academy of Pediatrics is demanding an immediate recall of the company’s Rock ‘n Play sleeper, citing an analysis that links it to 32 infant deaths.
For National Siblings Day: “Brother and sister, together as friends, ready to face whatever life sends. Joy and laughter or tears and strife, holding hands tightly as we dance through life.” - Suzie Huitt
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.