New mom and nurse never thought she’d have to be a blood recipient

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Three-month-old Bryson Brown loves to cuddle and eat. Surrounded by animals in his nursery, he has no idea of the struggle his mom had after bringing him into the world.
"Right after he was born, I just started bleeding and just kept bleeding and bleeding, and they just couldn't seem to get it stopped," said new mom Whitney Brown.
Because of postpartum hemorrhaging, Brown had to have a procedure and needed four units of blood.
Her blood pressure was dangerously low.
Being a nurse, she was very aware of what was happening.
"The whole time I was like 'this is not good. This is really not good'. And they were talking about me being in ICU and pressure medicines, and I was like, 'Please Lord, don't let it get that way."
Gradually, her blood pressure improved, and she was able to recover. As a nurse at Carilion, she’s used to giving blood to patients. Never did she think that she would be a blood recipient herself.
"I give it all the time, as a nurse, but I never thought that I would be someone who would receive. So, that was a big surprise. I'm glad that I got it and it all worked out."
Brown says she's tried to donate blood, but says her iron levels were too low.
She plans to keep trying, so she can possibly pay it forward to those who gave her the gift of life.
"If you can, give blood because it could save someone's life. It could end up saving your own. You never know," says Brown.
Here are the details for an upcoming blood drive happening this month.
The Inaugural American Red Cross- Carilion Clinic Blood Education and Donation Day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 26 at the Carilion Sim Lab.
