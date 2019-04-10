Need a job? Attend the Greater Richmond Community Job Fair

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you or someone you know is looking for work, several employers will be at a job fair Wednesday in Richmond.
The Greater Richmond Community Job Fair is from 10:00am to 1:00pm at the FBC Family Life Center on 1415 West Cary Street.
Employers are looking to hire for a variety of positions, and the event is free to attend.
To learn more or preregister, visit www.JobFairRVA.com or https://www.relianthiring.com/greater-richmond-community-job-fair.html
