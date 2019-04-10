Chesterfield police searching for gas station robbery suspect

Chesterfield Police are looking for a man, wanted for robbing Raceway Gas Station.
By Michael Pegram | April 10, 2019 at 1:51 AM EDT - Updated April 10 at 2:10 AM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the RaceWay Gas Station in the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday night.

Police say the man entered the business around 8:25 p.m, acted like he had a weapon and demanded money. He then left with an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0’’ tall, weighing between 190-200 pounds, wearing a black mask, flannel shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

