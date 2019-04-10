Lt. Brad Clark receives 2019 Ray Downey Courage and Valor Award

INDIANAPOLIS, VA (WWBT) - Fallen Hanover firefighter Lt. Brad Clark is the recipient of the 2019 Ray Downey Courage and Valor Award.
The award commemorates the life and achievements of Deputy Chief Ray Downey, who lost his life in service during the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
The award was presented posthumously Wednesday morning at the Fire Department Instructors Conference International in Indianapolis, IN.
Lt. Clark’s wife, Melanie, accepted the award on his behalf. The award includes the Courage and Valor Medal and a $35,000 check, on behalf of the Courage and Valor Foundation.
The 43-year-old Hanover firefighter lost his life on Oct. 11, 2018 while responding to a crash on I-295 during Tropical Storm Michael.
Clark died on the scene after a tractor-trailer rear-ended the fire engine, leaving behind a wife and four children.
