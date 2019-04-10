1,500 literacy kits delivered to schools

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Kindergarten registration starts this week and The United Way of Greater Richmond delivered 1,500 literacy kits to help schools get ready for the next year.
On Monday and Tuesday, volunteers from United Way delivered the kits to 21 sites in Richmond and Petersburg, including 19 elementary schools.
Each kit includes school supplies and a book to help children prepare for kindergarten.
The kits also includes information for parents about registering for kindergarten.
