Hanover deputy released from hospital following possible fentanyl exposure

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover deputy was possibly exposed to fentanyl while responding to a cardiac arrest incident, The Mechanicsville Local reports.
The incident occurred on Friday while the deputy performed chest compressions on the victim, according to Col. David Hines.
Hines said the deputy was exposed to an opiod substance, believed to be fentanyl or carfentanil. He was transported to Memorial Regional Medical Center.
“Fortunately for the officer, his lieutenant was still there, along with officers and medical personnel,” the sheriff said. “They had to administer several doses of NARCAN to revive the deputy."
The sheriff said that hospital staff recommended that every deputy involved in the incident decontaminate, including cleaning equipment, clothes and bathing.
The deputy had a full recovery and has been released from the hospital, according to Hines.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.