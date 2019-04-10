Governor Northam honors crime victims and victim advocates

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam joined crime victims and their advocates at the state capitol on Tuesday, to proclaim April 7-13 Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Virginia.
National Crime Victims’ Rights Week was first designated in 1981 as a way of recognizing the needs of victims, as well as the people and programs who serve those needs. This year’s theme is “Honoring our Past, Creating Hope for the Future," emphasizing the progress made in serving crime victims, and honoring those who dedicate their careers to the cause.
“We have come a long way in understanding the needs of victims since Virginia’s Code was amended to include victims’ rights in 1995,” said Governor Northam. “Victim advocates make it possible for those affected by crime to begin healing, and Crime Victims’ Rights Week is a tremendous opportunity to recognize the important work of the dedicated professionals that serve victims of crime, helping them to access critical support and reclaim their lives.”
Tuesday’s event was sponsored by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), in partnership with the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network, and the Virginia Victims Fund.
For more information about the services available to crime victims, visit the DCJS website.
