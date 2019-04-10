Forecast: Gorgeous mid-week with weekend rain chances looming

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful, but an unsettled weather pattern will return beginning late Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, especially late in the day. Rain could hold off until after sunset. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Morning showers likely, then a partly sunny afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Morning Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible in the morning. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s. (Morning Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.