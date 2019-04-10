Cavs return home to droves of cheering fans

Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium. Admission to the event is free and seating will be open on the west side of Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers finished the season with a school-record 35 wins and also won a share of the ACC regular season championship. The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball and football games will be in place for Saturday’s event. Concession stands on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel.