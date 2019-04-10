Cavs return home to droves of cheering fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - University of Virginia fans showed up in droves to celebrate the team winning the NCAA National Championship title as soon as they stepped foot off of the bus, some players even stuck around to sign autographs.
"We've waited a long time for this day,” Kevin Key, Jr. said.
For his family, waiting never meant so much.
"I’ll probably cry. Absolutely. Tears will be shed today,” Kevin Key, Jr. said.
Because this is a moment they’ve never seen before. Kevin Key, Jr. credits his father for starting the tradition 54 years ago.
"When the game came on, a lot of time we didn’t get to watch them. We had to listen to them on the radio,” Kevin Key, Sr. said.
Now 70 years old, Kevin Key, Sr. never imagined this - seeing his number one team face-to-face, not just as the UVA Cavaliers, but as the 2019 NCAA National Champions.
"I wanted it so bad for these guys behind me. Their resiliency to go through what they just did, I just felt like I was going along for the ride. They made it one of the most enjoyable joys of my coaching career, so I’m grateful for that,” UVA coach Tony Bennett said.
It’s support you didn’t have to ask these fans to offer, especially since this moment for so many just feels magical.
"This is the greatest moment. I told them last night if I died of a heart attack, at least I'd be dying smiling,” Key, Sr. said.
There will be a fan party Saturday, April 13 at Scott Stadium at 2 p.m.
On Saturday, the West and Southwest Gates at Scott Stadium will be used for the celebration event and open at 12:30 p.m.
UVA officials shared this message about the event:
Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium. Admission to the event is free and seating will be open on the west side of Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers finished the season with a school-record 35 wins and also won a share of the ACC regular season championship. The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball and football games will be in place for Saturday’s event. Concession stands on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel.
