Adaptive race cars allow veterans to experience Motorsports

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Thanks to race cars that have been adapted, amputee and paralyzed veterans can get on the track, learn and train for the next Paralympic Sport Adaptive Motorsports.
“I can’t stop smiling! The whole time out there I’m just grinning and yelling I hadn’t felt the good in months,” veteran Peter Way said.
Brian Hanaford founded Adaptive Motor Sports and Wellness and says the program helps veterans going through a tough time.
“Get them out on the road, regain mobility and reintegrate into society," Hanaford said.
“You already think your life is over. It’s untrue. So many things you can do, adapt to and adventures to have, get out there do it - you have everything to gain," veteran Luis Ros-Valentin said.
