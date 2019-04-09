UVA fans cheer on team from home

Fan reaction to UVA game
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 9, 2019 at 1:52 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 2:04 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Bursts of cheers were heard every time the Hoos scored and would take a lead over Texas Tech.

Thousands of fans gathered for mega watch party in Charlottesville on Monday night for the NCAA National Championship.

Some Cavalier fans said they got their spot in line three hours early just so they could have a good seat in the area.

In town, restaurants and bars stayed open late, as fans congregated and to celebrate UVA’s first time playing in a national championship game, along with their victory.

After UVA’s win over Texas Tech, fans took to the streets to celebrate.

#UVA wins #NCAA National Championship! We’re live in #Charlottesville ! (Video from (Brent Solomon NBC12)

Posted by NBC12 on Monday, April 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.