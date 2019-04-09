UVA fans cheer on team from home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Bursts of cheers were heard every time the Hoos scored and would take a lead over Texas Tech.
Thousands of fans gathered for mega watch party in Charlottesville on Monday night for the NCAA National Championship.
Some Cavalier fans said they got their spot in line three hours early just so they could have a good seat in the area.
In town, restaurants and bars stayed open late, as fans congregated and to celebrate UVA’s first time playing in a national championship game, along with their victory.
After UVA’s win over Texas Tech, fans took to the streets to celebrate.
