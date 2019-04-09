‘So many emotions, mostly joy’: Students on cloud nine following UVA win

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Excitement is still high on the University of Virginia campus following the National Championship win by the Cavaliers Monday Night.
The UVA Cavaliers beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 85-77 in overtime to take home the NCAA National Championship for the first time in program history.
Less than 24 hours after that big win, students on campus said it feels like a dream.
"Oh my gosh there are no words," said third-year student Kerry Bush.
“Having sat court-side just about every game I think both of us have dreamed about what today and what last night was going to be like for so long,” said fourth-year student Jeremy Eye. “But you never expect it to come to fruition so it’s unbelievable."
Now those dreams are a reality. Eye and his friend Alec Tekamp watched the nail biter of a game at a friend’s house before running to the University corner for the post-game celebration.
"We were all there together, nothing else mattered,” Bush said. “I didn't care that I had to wake up in five hours for research, it was so worth it. It was so amazing to be a part of something."
"So many emotions, mostly joy," Tekamp said.
"I don't know any of these people but we're cheering with each other, celebrating that pride in our school," said second-year student Natalie Rosenthal.
"Everybody has lost their voice which is really funny,” Bush added. “Small appearances in classes, trying to recover from the excitement."
Tekamp and Eye agreed attendance in UVA’s early morning classes was sparse following the historic basketball win.
“My first class was canceled but I will be going to my other classes,” Tekamp said.
March Madness certainly had students distracted from their studies over the last week, but it’s a historic time many said they will never forget; one that’s also much needed for the city of Charlottesville.
"With everything that has gone on here in the last few years I think it's a real moment of healing for the community,” Tekamp said. “It's a win that's much bigger than basketball, I think."
For a second day in a row, students were decked out in orange and blue. Bags were seen all over campus, carrying swag to honor the new National Champs.
"We just felt like we were with them the entire time,” Bush said. “Lots of energy, lots of excitement; it was incredible to watch."
The excitement was still in the air as groups of students hollered to passing cars, “Honk for the Hoos!”
That energy is only expected to remain high as the official celebration is scheduled for Saturday.
“It feels like a family,” Rosenthal said. “We really are a family, even though we’re huge, everybody is close and can celebrate together.”
“We are so lucky here at UVA to have a team that's so fun to root for and so easy to root for,” Eye said.
The team was scheduled to arrive at John Paul Jones Arena around 5 p.m. Tuesday for the return celebration.
The official NCAA National Championship celebration will take place Sat. April 13 at Scott Stadium. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m. Parking is free on a first come, first serve basis in the lots surrounding Scott Stadium. Admission to the event is free and seating will be open on the west side of Scott Stadium.
The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball and football games will be in place for Saturday’s event. Concession stands on the west side of the stadium will be open and fans will have the opportunity to purchase merchandise, including NCAA championship and Final Four apparel.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.