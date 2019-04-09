Senior Alert issued for missing Virginia man with dementia

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for a missing man with dementia who wandered away from home.
Askia Hasan, who may refer to himself as Henry Moore, was last seen in the Indian Road area of Prince George County.
Hasan, 76, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black/gray hair and facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black pants and dress shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2770.
