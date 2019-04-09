Richmond convenience store robbery suspect wanted

Man caught on camera robbing Richmond convenience store
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 9, 2019 at 1:29 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 1:29 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at a convenience store.

Police said an unidentified man entered a store in the 2200 block of West Main Street at 1:40 a.m. April 4 and demanded money and cigarettes.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking north on Shields Avenue.

The suspect was wearing a “New York” knit hat with pom-pom, a burgundy jacket and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.