Richmond convenience store robbery suspect wanted

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in a robbery at a convenience store.
Police said an unidentified man entered a store in the 2200 block of West Main Street at 1:40 a.m. April 4 and demanded money and cigarettes.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen walking north on Shields Avenue.
The suspect was wearing a “New York” knit hat with pom-pom, a burgundy jacket and Timberland boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
