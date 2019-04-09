Receptacle for retired U.S. flags installed in Powhatan

By Brian Tynes | April 9, 2019 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 10:39 AM

POWHATAN, VA (WWBT) - If you have an American flag that has become tattered or faded and need to dispose of it, Powhatan County will help you give it a dignified send-off.

A receptacle for flag has been installed at the entrance of the County Administration Building at 3834 Old Buckingham Road.

Deputies from the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office check the bin regularly and collect the flags.

Flags are then retired in accordance with U.S. Flag Code.

U.S. Flag Code does not give specific instructions on how a flag should be disposed of. The code says,” The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

