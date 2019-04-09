Multiple car windows shot out in Westover Hills and Forest Hill

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are stepping-up patrols in Richmond’s Westover Hills and Forest Hill neighborhoods following four separate reports of cars having their windows shot out in less than a week.
Richmond police are now asking neighbors to pay extra close attention to their cars and file police reports as soon as they find their cars damaged.
The break ins happened the week of March 24th.
The first happened that Sunday on Faye Avenue overnight.
Two others took place that same night on 42nd street between 7 and 9:30pm.
The most recent reported incident also happened overnight on New Kent Avenue.
Again, police say it’s imperative neighbors report these incidents, as they do not have a suspect in custody.
If you have any information that could lead police to a shooter or shooters, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
