Mom says son’s elbow dislocated by teacher at Memphis Pre-K

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mid-South mom wants answers after she says a teacher at her son’s pre-school dislocated her son’s elbow. Memphis police say there’s surveillance video of the incident.
There are two open investigations into this incident at Lord's Tabernacle Christian Academy by both Memphis Police and The Department of Human Services.
Memphis investigators say video shows a teacher tugging on the boy's arm three times.
Jace Hudson's mom shared the pictures with us showing the toddler being treated in the emergency department at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Friday night.
“All he can say is ‘arm hurt’ for who knows how long,” said Caleb Armour, who spoke on behalf of the family.
According to Armour, when Jace’s mother picked up her son from Lord’s Tabernacle Christian Academy on Friday the school’s principal shared disturbing news.
“The principal says ‘before you leave let me tell you what happened,’” Armour said. “She said that there is a teacher, his after school care teacher was asking him to go to timeout. He did not comply or comprehend so basically as a result his elbow is dislocated from his arm.”
Armour says the school waited until Jace’s mom picked him up to tell her about the incident, roughly an hour and 15 minutes after it occurred. He says the boy never received medical attention until his mom called 911.
“Why you didn’t reach out to any emergency contact?” Armour said. “That’s the biggest concern right now.”
Jace’s mom also shared video of the toddler in the back of an ambulance.
A doctor diagnosed Jace with Nursemaid’s elbow, a common injury for children when an elbow is pulled and partially dislocates. In a police report, the investigator noted he saw Jace’s teacher tug on the toddler’s arm three times in video provided to MPD by the school.
A search through DHS reports shows no prior violations at Lord's Tabernacle Christian Academy, which was last inspected on January 29.
WMC5 tried repeatedly to get a response from officials at Lord's Tabernacle Christian Academy both over the phone and via email.
We spoke to a woman there in person, who did not want to share her name and said they had “no comment.”
