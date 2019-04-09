Metro Richmond Zoo named best zoo in Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo has been named the top zoo in Virginia.
Reader’s Digest put out a list of the best zoo in each state, and the Mosley facility took Virginia’s top spot.
The Digest cited Kumbali and Kago, a cheetah and a dog who were rescued in 2016, as the zoo’s best attraction.
But there’s also seven cheetah cubs, white lions, a cute baby monkey and Alexandra Camelton.
And, of course, don’t forget the annual live nativity scene, Miracle of Christmas.
