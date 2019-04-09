2019 MDA Muscle Walk of Richmond on April 27

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 2019 MDA Muscle Walk of Richmond will take place on April 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It will be held at the Innsbrook Pavilion Northshore Commons Lawn at 4951 Lakebrook Drive in Glen Allen, Virginia.
The aim of the annual event will be to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases. It will also benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and will include Disney Princess from Dream Entertainment, Balloon Artist from All About Fun, Games, Arts and Crafts, Prizes, and more.
Every monetary donation from the event will help MDA provide life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and clinics, including the MDA Care Center at Childrens Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the VCU NOW Clinic in Short Pump. It will also help send more than 60 kids to MDA Summer Camp at the 4H Conference Center in Wakefield, Virginia for free.
If you want to learn more about this event, head over to the website: https://www.mda.org/muscle-walk.
