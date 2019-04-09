Watch Live: Male peregrine falcon finds female companion

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The star of the Falcon Cam in Richmond, has found a potential mate.
Folks with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the male peregrine falcon has a new female companion.
Biologists say the silver band on the female falcon’s leg, shows she is from Delaware. DGIF said the bird fledged from an I-beam on the St. George’s Bridge and fell onto the bicycle lane.
The camera is on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building, in downtown Richmond.
