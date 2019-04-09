Watch Live: Male peregrine falcon finds female companion

Watch Live: Male peregrine falcon finds female companion
The male peregrine falcon has a new female companion (Source: DGIF Falcon Cam)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 9, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated April 9 at 1:47 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The star of the Falcon Cam in Richmond, has found a potential mate.

Folks with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said the male peregrine falcon has a new female companion.

You can catch a glimpse of the pair on the department’s live feed.

Biologists say the silver band on the female falcon’s leg, shows she is from Delaware. DGIF said the bird fledged from an I-beam on the St. George’s Bridge and fell onto the bicycle lane.

The camera is on the 21st floor of the Riverfront Plaza building, in downtown Richmond.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.