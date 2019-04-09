John Tyler Community College to hold 3 career fairs in April

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a job in business, accounting or information technology, John Tyler Community College is hosting three career fairs this month.
The career fairs are open to the college’s students, alumni and the community.
Business, Accounting, and IT Career Fair
10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 9
Chester Campus (13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy.), Moyar Hall, 1st floor. Approximately 30 employers are expected to be on site.
Skilled Trades Career Fair
4-7 p.m., April 15
Chester Campus (13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy.), Moyar Hall, 1st floor. Approximately 30 employers are expected to be on site.
Social Sciences Career Fair
11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 18
Click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.