John Tyler Community College to hold 3 career fairs in April

The career fairs are open to the college’s students, alumni and the community. (Source: file photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 9, 2019 at 5:38 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:38 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re looking for a job in business, accounting or information technology, John Tyler Community College is hosting three career fairs this month.

Business, Accounting, and IT Career Fair

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., April 9

Chester Campus (13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy.), Moyar Hall, 1st floor. Approximately 30 employers are expected to be on site.

Skilled Trades Career Fair

4-7 p.m., April 15

Chester Campus (13101 Jefferson Davis Hwy.), Moyar Hall, 1st floor. Approximately 30 employers are expected to be on site.

Social Sciences Career Fair

11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 18

