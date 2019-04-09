Forecast: Drying out Tuesday with plenty of sun on the way

This weekend, some wet weather looms

By Andrew Freiden | April 9, 2019 at 4:01 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 5:24 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After some fog, drizzle and rain early Tuesday morning, we’ll stay warm with sun breaking out for a few days.

TUESDAY: A Few morning showers, fog, and drizzle, then partly sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, especially late in the day. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Morning showers POSSIBLE. Then partly sunny afternoon. Morning rain chance: 30%. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers possible, especially late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. . Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

