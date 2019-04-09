Chesterfield man searches for perfect match for bone marrow, stem cell transplant

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Lorenzo Parham played football at during his tenure at Matoaca High School, now he works and is very involved in the community.
Hearing the three words 'you have cancer’ might have been a hard tackle, but this player is not out of the game yet.
As time ticks, Parham is reminded of when his journey with cancer began.
“The doctor said ‘I don’t know what’s going on with you to be honest.’ I’m smiling and I said, ‘it’s just the flu, right?’ and he said 'I don’t know,” Parham said.
Lorenzo was feeling sick on the job and something inside him said to go to the doctor.
“The physician comes to me later and says they had bad news. I was thinking that it was just the flu and he said 'no, it’s cancer,” Parham said.
The 26-year-old was diagnosed with Lymphoma.
“Right now, I’m still going through chemo,” Parham said.
Parham only has two cycles of chemo left, but the journey continues.
“From there I will have the stem cell transplant,” Parham said.
Parham is searching and praying for the perfect match with the help of a local organization.
“Be The Match is the national registry for bone marrow and stem cell donors,” Amy said.
Amy S. represents Be The Match, an organization that helps make life saving connections.
“When patients are searching for donors, the doctor will scan our registry to see if anyone is a genetic match for the patient,” Amy said.
Currently there’s a serious crisis. Out of 14 million registered donors, only four percent are African American.
“Even if I don’t use the donor, the donor could still be a match for someone else out there who is going what I’m going through or something worse,” Parham said.
So far, Parham hasn’t found a match.
“Stay strong. Stay positive and never give up,” Parham said.
This football fanatic now spreads his message encouraging people to go to the doctor.
“If you feel sick. No matter how sick or how tough you think you are. Go to the doctor and get it checked out,” Parham said.
As time races, his faith remains standing.
“I know I’m going to pull (through. Just have my faith in God,” Parham said.
The perfect match for Parham is an African American male between 18 and 44 years old.
