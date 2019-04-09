Chesterfield holding bus driver job fair

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is holding a bus driver job fair April 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at LaPrade Library located at 9000 Hull Street Road.
Starting pay for bus drivers in Chesterfield is $14.41 an hour.
The job is full-time and the school district offers paid training to earn a commercial driver’s license.
Applications should be submitted online prior to attending the job fair.
Attendees should bring their driver’s license and those who lived out of state in the past five years will need to provide a driving record from that state.
