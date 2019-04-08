Wofford’s Mike Young named VT’s new basketball coach

BLACKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Wofford College’s Mike Young has accepted the head basketball coaching position at Virginia Tech.
The new addition was announced on Sunday by Virginia Tech President Dr. Tim Sands and Director of Athletics Whit Babcock.
“We are fortunate to have been able to recruit Mike Young to Virginia Tech, not only because of his proven leadership and coaching ability, but because Coach Young is home in Southwest Virginia and leads his life in the true Hokie tradition of integrity and commitment to service,” Dr. Sands said.
Young, the 2019 Sporting News Coach of the Year, finished third in the season’s AP Coach of the Year voting.
He also led Wofford to five NCAA Tournaments and three Southern Conference championships.
Young currently serves as a member of the NCAA’s Men’s Basketball Ethics Committee.
“On behalf of my entire family, we are humbled and honored to serve as the stewards of the men’s basketball program at Virginia Tech,” Young said.
