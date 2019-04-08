VSU recognized as School of the Month by Tom Joyner Foundation

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The Tom Joyner Foundation is recognizing Virginia State University (VSU) as the April 2019 School of the Month.
The foundation, formed by the nationally syndicated radio personality, chose Virginia State University as part of its ongoing effort to assist historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in broadening and strengthening efforts to raise money to help keep students enrolled.
As one of the Tom Joyner Foundation ‘Schools of the Month,’ VSU will be promoted by the Tom Joyner Morning Show and receive those funds raised from listeners, alumni and other interested parties that month. The show, aired in more than 90 markets around the country, reaches more than 10 million people via its various media platforms.
The Tom Joyner Foundation’s primary mission is helping to keep students enrolled in Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs.) Since 1998, the foundation, chaired by nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner, has raised in excess of $65 million to help keep students enrolled in black colleges, has assisted more than 29,000 students and worked with more than 100 HBCUs.
For more information about the foundation, go to TomJoynerFoundation.org.
