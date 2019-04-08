VDOT wants feedback on upgrades to I-95 Belvidere Street Interchange

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing on a project to improve the interchange from Belvidere Street to I-95 south/I-64 east in the City of Richmond. The proposed project will improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp from Belvidere Street and removing an existing slip ramp from Brook Road. This project will involve a change and/or break in limited access control. In addition, new sidewalks will be installed.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the VDOT Central Office Auditorium, located at 1221 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219. Parking is available at the rear of the building. This meeting will provide an opportunity for individuals, businesses or organizations to give VDOT input on the project.
Comments about the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or until April 21 by mailing them to Scott Chapman, project manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 2430 Pine Forest Drive, Colonial Heights, VA 23834-9002. Comments can also be emailed to scott.chapman@vdot.virginia.org. Please reference “I-95 Belvidere St. Improvements” in the subject line.
Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting maycontact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at (804) 524-6091 or TDD/TTY 711.
For more information about the proposed improvements, visit http://www.virginiadot.org/projects/richmond/i-95-belvidere-street-interchange-improvements-in-richmond.asp.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.