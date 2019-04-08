VDOT wants feedback on upgrades to I-95 Belvidere Street Interchange

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a public hearing on a project to improve the interchange from Belvidere Street to I-95 south/I-64 east in the City of Richmond. The proposed project will improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp from Belvidere Street and removing an existing slip ramp from Brook Road. This project will involve a change and/or break in limited access control. In addition, new sidewalks will be installed.