VCU’s Mobley announces he will transfer

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rising junior forward Sean Mobley will transfer from VCU, he announced today on social media.
"I've spent countless hours going over this tough decision with my family, yet today, after weighing the many factors that are involved in the numerous ways of how the game of basketball is played, I've decided it's in my best interest to transfer from VCU," Mobley said in a statement.
As a sophomore, Mobley started 23 of the 30 games in which he appeared, scoring 4.2 points and grabbing 2.5 rebounds per contest. He averaged 19.9 minutes per game. The forward appeared in 63 games during his career in the black and gold, starting 35 of them.
"My sincerest gratitude goes out to the coaching staff who believed in me and gave me opportunities to become the player I am today," Mobley continued.
VCU finished the 2018-19 season with a 25-8 record, 16-2 in the Atlantic 10, winning the league’s regular season title. The Rams lost in the A-10 quarterfinals and in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
