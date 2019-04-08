UVA takes aim at Texas Tech in national championship game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WWBT)- Virginia’s loss to UMBC in the first round of last year’s NCAA Tournament will always be remembered. After this year’s run to the national championship game, it will now be remembered as the beginning of the story, and the Cavaliers can cap it off with the perfect ending on Monday night.
UVA takes on Texas Tech in the national championship game in Minneapolis, a battle of two teams that are appearing in the title contest for the first time. It also marks the first time the Wahoos and Red Raiders have ever met on the men's basketball court.
Both teams pride themselves on defense. Virginia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 55.5 points per game. The Cavaliers also are tops in the country in turnovers per game, giving up the ball just 8.9 times each outing. Meanwhile, Texas Tech's 58.8 points allowed per game are good enough for third nationally.
Tony Bennett and freshman Kihei Clark said on Sunday that even though both squads are strong on the defensive end, they play different defensive systems. While UVA plays the pack line, both Bennett and Clark say that Texas Tech is physical on defense and is aggressive in trying to take the ball away.
Virginia’s season has already been historic. In addition to making their first national championship game, the Cavaliers have won a school record of 34 games and have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six consecutive seasons, also a program high.
UVA got to this point on the back of Kyle Guy's heroic free throws. Guy was fouled while shooting a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left and the Wahoos trailing by two in their Final Four match-up with Auburn. The junior guard from Indianapolis knocked down all three foul shots, propelling UVA into the national title game.
Guy leads Virginia with 15.2 points per game, followed by De'Andre Hunter (14.9) and Ty Jerome (13.5). Braxton Key paces the team with 5.1 rebounds per contest, while Jerome dishes out 5.4 assists per outing.
Monday’s national championship game tips off at 9:20 p.m. ET.
