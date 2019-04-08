UVA coach Tony Bennett pushes team with positive memories

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a crushing loss to end last season, UVA head coach Tony Bennett is understanding the significance of this season.
Now just one win away from a national title, he’s looking back at the previous 12 months, not just on the court, but off of it as well.
Upon arriving at the Final Four, UVA head coach Tony Bennett received an interesting gift that reminded him of a significant moment from the off-season -- a white water rafting trip with his team.
During the trip, a thought crossed the head coach’s mind.
Now he has his answer. The national championship, and maybe more.
Bennett shared the inner thought from that August trip with his team prior to the Elite Eight win, drawing from a team bonding experience that everybody enjoyed.
Well, almost everybody except red-shirt sophomore guard De’Andre Hunter, who can’t swim.
By the end of the journey down the river, Hunter ended up in the water.
However, he still left with an overall positive memory.
Some would say Bennett is a wizard at coaching on the court as well, as he has UVA as one of the final two teams still standing.
The Cavs get Texas Tech tomorrow at 9:20 p.m.
