Sheriff’s office searching for man with mental disorder

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Brunswick Counter Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with a mental disorder, last seen walking down a roadway.
Jessie Maye Jr., 61. was reported missing by his caregiver after he was last seen Monday morning around 4 a.m. He was last seen walking down the road in the area of the 3400 block of Rawlings Road in Rawlings. Deputies said he did not return home.
Deputies say he was wearing a dark blue suit and has schizoaffective disorder.
Several law enforcement agencies are searching the area by ground and air for Maye.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 434-848-3133.
